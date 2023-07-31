Left Menu

Power banks top list of seized items at airports in India

Every day, around 25,000 prohibited items are seized by security agencies from air passengers at various airports across the country, said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 15:48 IST
Power banks top list of seized items at airports in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Every day, around 25,000 prohibited items are seized by security agencies from air passengers at various airports across the country, said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday. Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General of BCAS, inaugurated Aviation Security Culture Week-2023 at BCAS Headquarters in Delhi.

"Every day, we screen around eight lakhs handbags and five lakhs check-in baggage at all airports in the country. And while checking, we find around 25,000 prohibited items that create a diversion for security personnel and time of security personnel, and passengers gets wasted in clearance," said Hasan. BCAS said that the seized prohibited items that were often found in check-in baggage are power banks (44 per cent), lighter (19 per cent), loose batteries (18 per cent), and laptops (11 per cent). In hand-baggage, lighter (26 per cent), scissors (22 per cent), knife (16 per cent), and liquids (14 per cent) are found.

Hasan added that foolproof security is essential for the growth of the aviation sector. "We cannot afford to have a single mistake, and for this reason, we have organised a week-long program to educate people as India has the world's highest number of first-time flyers," he said.

Elaborating on emerging threats to aviation as 4.8 lakhs passengers travel every day on 3,300 flights, Hasan said that cyber threats that also include drones are new kinds of threats to the sector. "We are working on all fronts for the safety of passengers. Along with the safety of onboard passengers, we are equally taking care of the safety of people at the landside area of the airport," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023