NCW team heads to Howrah to probe brutality against woman, will later go to Malda

A team of the National Commission for Women with chairperson Rekha Sharma is heading to Howrah to investigate a horrific case of brutality against a woman, said the NCW on Monday. NCW said in a Tweet that they then go to Malda where in a similar incident, two tribal women were allegedly stripped naked, tortured and beaten mercilessly a few days ago.

"The NCW team is in Kolkata with The Chairperson @sharmarekha and heading to Howrah to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons," read the tweet from NCW. "Thereafter they will be headed to Malda. The team from NCW shall take into account its findings after interaction with all the concerned authorities; recommend remedial measures for preventing recurrence of such incidences in future," read the tweet further.

On July 21, a BJP worker from Howrah's South Panchala claimed that during the recent panchayat polls in the state, she was dragged outside the polling booth and her clothes were ripped off. The woman said that she has filed an FIR in the incident. While on the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party on July 22 has accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to provide security to women in the State.

The ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its response said that the BJP was needlessly politicising the issue and the women were caught stealing, which prompted outrage by the locals. BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya took to Twitter to post a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda.

Women and Child Development Minister of West Bengal Shashi Panja said, "There is absolutely no need to politicise the Malda incident. It was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. A group of women tried to take law and order into their hands and started beating them. However, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter." "It has nothing to do with politics though we have taken suo motu of the incident," Panja said. (ANI)

