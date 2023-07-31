Left Menu

“Why police took 14 days to register zero FIR in Manipur viral video case”: CJI Chandrachud

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob.

"Why police took 14 days to register zero FIR in Manipur viral video case": CJI Chandrachud
Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Central government on the Manipur viral video, in which two women were allegedly sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob, asking why the FIR in the case was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4. "Supreme Court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 when the incident happened on May 4. What were the police doing from May 4 to May 18? The incident came to light that women are being paraded naked and at least two were raped. What were the police doing?" the Supreme Court asked the Central government.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that government has nothing to hide. "This court can monitor the situation. Something coming from here or there will be hazardous," he added.

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob. The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 to protest against the high court order, asking the state government to consider adding the Meitei community to the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday took over the investigation into the case. (ANI)

