Won't let injustice happen to anyone: CM Yogi Adityanath 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's land and try to harm, or destroy the weak, said an official statement from UP government. The Chief Minister instructed the officials during the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the premises of Gorakhnath temple. CM Yogi heard the problems and grievances of 400 people and referred their prayer letters to the concerned authorities, added the statement.

CM Yogi instructed the officials for fast and satisfactory disposal of their problems while assuring visitors that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure. CM Yogi said that the government will provide full help for the treatment of patients seeking financial help. Handing over their applications to the officials, Chief Minister directed that the estimation process of the cost of treatment should be completed as soon as possible and made available to the government, read the statement further.

CM Yogi also directed officials to resolve matters related to revenue and police to with complete transparency and fairness. "Injustice should not be done to anyone. Every victim should be treated sensitively." He also gave positive assurance on employment-related issues to some of the visitors, said the state government statement. (ANI)

