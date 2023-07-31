DGCA grants in-principle approval to AI and Indigo for import of aircrafts

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted in-principle approval to Air India Ltd. and Interglobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) for import of 470 and 500 aircraft respectively. The details of the aircraft approved for being imported by DGCA are enclosed as Annexure. Information with respect to the cost of acquisition of these aircraft, being of commercial nature between the airline and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is not available.

Availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC for actual import of aircraft. As per the induction plan of the airlines, the aircraft are proposed to be imported during the period 2023-2035. The airline operators have been advised by DGCA to share their induction plan with airport operators for ensuring availability of parking slots.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)