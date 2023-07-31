Left Menu

Switzerland gets six more wind turbines to boost its green power

Germany's Enercon assembled the turbines that measure 139 metres (456 feet) from the base to the tip of their blades before the crane raised them from the ground. They will be operated by Swiss utility Romande Energie and can meet the energy needs of 6,100 households - or the entire energy consumption of Sainte-Croix, including its industries.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 17:32 IST
Switzerland gets six more wind turbines to boost its green power

Six giant wind turbines were hoisted into position by a huge crane in the Swiss town of Sainte-Croix on the French border on Monday to increase the country's supply of renewable energy, which has struggled to overcome local opposition. Germany's Enercon assembled the turbines that measure 139 metres (456 feet) from the base to the tip of their blades before the crane raised them from the ground.

They will be operated by Swiss utility Romande Energie and can meet the energy needs of 6,100 households - or the entire energy consumption of Sainte-Croix, including its industries. Suisse Eole, an association promoting wind energy, said the energy form was essential to the nation's energy security, which has been weakened by the impact of the Ukraine war on gas supplies to Europe, as well as lower hydropower production because of reduced water levels linked to climate change.

The association said Switzerland last year had only 41 wind turbines in operation, with many projects obstructed by groups that say they degrade the countryside and drive down property values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023