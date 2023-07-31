Karnataka's KMF not supplying ghee for Tirupati laddus, says can't compromise on price

The Karnataka Milk Federation is not supplying 'Nandini' brand ghee anymore to make the famous laddus given as 'prasad' at the renowned Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, KMF Chairman Bheema Naik has said.

He said, KMF, which sells its products under the brand name Nandini and is known for its quality, cannot compromise on the price, and hence did not participate in the tender process as required by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that manages the temple.

KMF has been supplying ghee to TTD for several years now and, according to sources, the trust had several times said that the laddus taste better because of KMF ghee.

Naik was speaking to the media about the rise in prices of Nandinin milk on Sunday, when he mentioned the TTD issue. The Karnataka cabinet had on July 27 cleared the proposal by KMF to hike selling prices of its Nandini milk by Rs three a litre. The new prices will come into effect from August 1. ''For many years, KMF ghee was used for Tirupati Laddu. I'm of the belief that no other ghee can stand up to the quality of Nandini ghee; our customers have given us this 100 per cent certification,'' Naik said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''About one year ago they (TTD) called for a tender and asked us to participate in the tender. We cannot give ghee at the competitive rate, because in the e-procurement tender, whoever quotes the lowest rate will get it.'' ''But our rate is fixed. We said we will supply ghee at our rate, but they (TTD) said they won't give that amount. So we are not supplying,'' he added.

Noting that the current supplier is supplying ghee to TTD at a very low rate compared to KMF, Naik said, ''It may be of the lesser quality compared to ours, but they too might have done testing as they too have labs.'' It is the decision of the government there and TTD, he said.

Stating that there is a lot of demand for KMF ghee, Naik said that out of the total, KMF is able to cater to only 60 per cent of the demand, and unable to fulfill the rest 40 per cent.

''So, we have decided to increase the milk procurement. We also need to stock butter, as there is huge demand for it and we don't have enough stock of butter, so our intention is by giving Rs 3 or 5 extra to farmers, procurement can be increased, and with this intention we had placed our request before the CM,'' he added.

Senior BJP leader C T Ravi hit out at the Congress government in the state on the issue.

''CONgress shamelessly politicised Nandini issue during the assembly elections and milked it to malign Amul. After coming to power, the CONgress government increased the price of milk thereby making it impossible for Nandini to supply its ghee to TTD board at the earlier price. Thanks to the incompetent CONgress government, Nandini will no longer supply ghee to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddus. It is very evident that CONgress is hell bent on destroying Suvarna Karnataka to pursue its agenda,'' he tweeted.

Naik, who is from Congress, however clarified that the supply of ghee to TTD has been stopped for more than a year now and is not a recent occurrence.

A controversy had erupted ahead of the Assembly polls in May this year, after the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative Amul's announcement that it would enter the Karnataka market to supply its milk and curd. A section including then opposition Congress and JD(S) had expressed apprehension that Nandini, the KMF brand, could be merged with Amul, and had targeted the then ruling BJP in the state and Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah for it. BJP had rejected the charge.

