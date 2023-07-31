TRAI and C-DoT sign MoU to establish mechanism of cooperation in telecoms

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” (MOU) here today. The MoU has been signed by Shri Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DG (TRAI CSR) and Shri Rajeev Kumar, Registrar, C-DoT in the presence of Secretary DoT, Secretary TRAI, CEO C-DoT and other senior officials of TRAI and C-DoT.

The TRAI Centre of Studies and Research (TRAI CSR) was established as an entity within TRAI to conceptualise, coordinate, and enable technological studies in the telecom and broadcasting sectors. Its vision is to enable technology driven growth of India by synergising cross-sector initiatives and facilitating knowledge sharing. The TRAI CSR and C-DoT have collaborated through the MOU signed today and the parties have reached the common recognition aiming at establishing a mechanism of technical and institutional cooperation in the field of telecommunications with the purpose of contributing to its development. With a unified vision, the aim is to explore the potential of emerging technologies, this MOU marks a significant step towards cooperation and knowledge sharing, fostering an environment that promotes research on regulatory practices, regulatory gap studies, and the dissemination of vital insights.

Dr P D Vaghela, Chairperson, TRAI expressed pleasure on this auspicious occasion and said that this commencement of a formal partnership shall empower us to embark on a journey of understanding new emerging technologies. The partnership aims to promote cooperation for research on regulatory practices and bridge gaps in our understanding. We will conduct technical sessions, seminars and conferences to share knowledge and for capacity building. The potential that lies within these emerging technologies is immense and it is with a sense of responsibility and foresight that we undertake this endeavour. By synergising our resources, knowledge and expertise, we aspire to understand the transformative power of these technologies and address the regulatory and policy gaps.

Shri K Rajaraman, Secretary, DoT appreciated the efforts of TRAI and C-DoT for signing of this MOU. He visualised that this collaboration shall open new horizons in policy research, regulatory studies and knowledge dissemination of upcoming technologies in the telecom and broadcasting sectors. It will help India achieve policy driven innovation. Secretary DOT suggested that TRAI should examine the possibility of giving grant to academicians for policy research.

(With Inputs from PIB)