Gogona village in the Phobjikha Valley of Bhutan has become renowned for its exquisite production of fine-hardened Swiss cheese and other dairy products, The Bhutan Live reported. The tale dates back to the early 1980s when an endeavour started with the Swiss government's support. The heart of this story is the Gogona Gonor Yargay Chethuen Detshen, a farmer's cooperative, driven by the aspiration to increase their income amid the challenges posed by the village's high-altitude and harsh climatic conditions that resulted in limited agricultural practices. In order to have sustainable livelihoods, the farmers established a milk-processing plant, according to The Bhutan Live report.

The daily cooperative started with modest beginnings. However, their determination and the Swiss government's support gradually bore fruit. Presently, the farmers boast a sizeable herd of high-breed milking heifers and bulls. Furthermore, the Bhutanese government also provided them with subsidized machinery and individual pasturelands, further helping them in their endeavours. Each day, the farmers collect an average of 300 litres of fresh milk, laying the foundation for the delectable dairy products that Gogona is known for, The Bhutan Live reported. Ranging from 300 to 400 kilograms per month, cheese production has earned the village a well-deserved reputation for its exceptional craftsmanship.

Although the diary plant produces conventional butter and cheese. However, what sets them apart is their venture into making western hard cheeses like Gouda, Emmental Cheese and some delightful yoghurts. These treats are sent to the local markets where they are bought by the community and savored by tourists exploring Bhutan. The reputation of cheese has even extended beyond Bhutan's borders, with a small portion being exported to other countries, according to The Bhutan Live reported.

The cheese processing at Gogona's milk plant follows strict guidelines for clean milk production, ensuring that each product showcases the purity of the Himalayan landscape. The commitment to maintaining high standards and conserving the authenticity of the work has been the cornerstone of their success, The Bhutan Live reported. In the present time, the Gogona milk processing plant stands tall as a model farmer's dairy cooperation. The spirit of ingenuity and resilience showcased by the cooperative has inspired similar endeavours in other parts of Bhutan, the report said.

When tourists visit Phobjikha Valley, they not only see the breathtaking views of the Himalayas but also enjoy the tantalizing aromas of Swiss cheese. With its dairy products production, Gogona village has etched its mark on Bhutan's culinary map. In a world where traditional practices often disappear in the face of modernity, the story of Gogona stands as a reminder that the roots of culture and heritage run deep. The people of Gogona continue to craft their fine Swiss cheese as they uphold their identity and celebrate the essence of Bhutan's rural spirit. (ANI)

