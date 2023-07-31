Left Menu

MP govt insensitive over issue of 2 lakh missing women: Former chairman of MP Women’s Commission

“It is very shameful that on one hand Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about Ladli Bahna and Ladli Lakshmi all day while on the other hand, state tops in the country in terms of missing women,” Oza said.

Former Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission and Congress leader Shobha Oza has slammed the state government and has said that the government is insensitive on the issue of around 2 lakh women who went missing from the state in three years from 2019 to 2021. "It is very shameful that on one hand Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about Ladli Bahna and Ladli Lakshmi all day while on the other hand, state tops in the country in terms of missing women," Oza said.

According to the data presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament, around 13.13 lakh women have gone missing in the country in three years from 2019 to 2021. Of these, a maximum of around two lakh women and girls have gone missing from Madhya Pradesh which include 1.60 lakh women and over 38,000 minor girls, she added. "The Madhya Pradesh government is insensitive about the issue. Everyday girls and women are disappearing but the government is sleeping. Madhya Pradesh is number one in terms of malnutrition, women atrocities in the case of human trafficking," the congress leader alleged, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has presented these figures in the Parliament.

When Shah visits Madhya Pradesh, he should have to know what is the situation in Madhya Pradesh. He comes to Madhya Pradesh and praises CM Chouhan. But he should ask CM Chouhan how so many women are going missing from the state, she further said. Besides, reacting to Shah praising Madhya Pradesh during the rally in Indore, Oza said, "Had the BJP been good in Madhya Pradesh, then he (Shah) would not have had to come here again and again to command the elections, nor would he have to tell election would be contested on party symbol not on CM face." (ANI)

