Andhra Pradesh: Ex-Ranji cricketer held for trafficking ganja in Srikakulam district

According to Inspector Lakshmana Rao, the former Ranji cricketer has been identified as Budumuru Nagaraju.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 18:41 IST
Ex-Ranji cricketer Budumuru Nagaraju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh police have arrested an ex-Ranji cricketer from Srikakulam district for trafficking ganja, officials said on Monday. According to Inspector Lakshmana Rao, the former Ranji cricketer has been identified as Budumuru Nagaraju.

Inspector Rao said that based on a tip-off, he along with his staff patrolled Vijayaditya Park on the National Highway. They saw the accused with 23.475 kg of ganja in nine packets in two bags and nabbed him. The police further found that there were 25 cheating cases, two excise cases and two more ganja cases against Budumuru Nagaraju.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

