Ukraine says 180,000 tons of grain destroyed in nine days of Russian strikes

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 18:53 IST
Russian air strikes destroyed an estimated 180,000 metric tons of grain crops in the space of nine days this month, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Russia has conducted air strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure several times after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export grain.

