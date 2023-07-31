Left Menu

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee off invasive ventilation: Hospital

"Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, was successfully weaned off Invasive ventilation and is presently on non-invasive ventilator support," the statement read.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was successfully "weaned off Invasive ventilation" and is presently on "non-invasive ventilator support", a statement from Woodlands Hospital issued on Monday evening said. "Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, was successfully weaned off Invasive ventilation and is presently on non-invasive ventilator support," the statement read.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had also undergone a CT Thorax Monday morning and is under stable condition, the hospital said. "A CT Thorax was done today morning. Relevant conservative medical management being continued. His overall clinical status remains stable and is under close monitoring," the statement read.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure. A multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr Kaushik Chakraborty (medicine), Dr Soutik Panda (critical care), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care), Dr Saroj Mandal (Interventional cardiology). Dr Ankan Bandyopadhyay (internal medicine and pulmonology), Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya (internal medicine and critical care), Dr Asis Patra (anesthesiology), Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee. (infectious diseases specialist), Dr Semanti Chakraborty (endocrinology), Dr Somnath Malty (general medicine) and Dr Saptarshi Basu (physician and medical superintendent, Woodlands) is keeping a close watch on his progress, the hospital said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Woodlands Hospital. The Chief Minister said that Bhattacharjee waved at her when she went to meet her. "He waved at me, I think he is in stable condition...I think his parameters are more or less okay," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after coming out of Woodlands Hospital.

"His treatment is going on properly in the hospital and a board has been formulated," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

