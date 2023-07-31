Judge rejects Trump's bid to disqualify Georgia prosecutor probing him -filing
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:15 IST
The judge presiding over the Georgia grand jury investigation into Donald Trump has rejected the former U.S. president's bid to disqualify the prosecutor leading the inquiry and block expected indictments, a court filing on Monday showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement