Annual allotment under MPLADS was last enhanced in 2011-12: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The annual allotment under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) was last enhanced w.e.f. the Financial Year 2011-12, the Government told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Union Minister of State (independent charge) of Planning and Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh shared the information in a written reply to a query of a member, and added that the Ministry receives and examines, on a continuous basis, the new suggestions from stakeholders, including suggestions for revision of entitlement of funds under MPLADS following due process.

MPLADS is a scheme formulated by the Government of India on December 23, 1993, that enables the members of parliaments to recommend developmental work in their constituencies with an emphasis on creating durable community assets based on locally felt needs. The Minister further said MPLADS funds to the tune of Rs 6,320 crore-- Rs 3,950 crore for the Financial Year (FY) 2020-21 and Rs 2,370 crore for the FY 2021-22-- were placed at the disposal of the Ministry of Finance for managing the health and adverse impacts of Covid-19 on the society for stepping up capital outlay including health infrastructure and various social security measures for the poor and the needy.

Responding to the question of Congress MP Jebi Mather on the time when the allotment under MPLADS was last enhanced; the Minister said: "The annual allotment under MPLADS was last enhanced with effect from the Financial Year 2011-12." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)