SC refuses to interfere with Karnataka HC interim order staying corruption case against DK Shivakumar

In a relief to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minster DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Karnataka High Court's interim order staying a corruption case against Shivakumar.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:06 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a relief to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minster DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with Karnataka High Court's interim order staying a corruption case against Shivakumar. A bench led by Justice B R Gavai said they are not entertaining the petition. The court said that let High Court decide the case on merits and may hear the matter as expeditiously as possible.

The court was hearing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) application challenging the Karnataka High Court order of February 10. CBI in its application stated that long stay on the trials cannot be given and apprised the court that Karnataka High Court had extended the stay from time to time. The High Court of Karnataka stayed the CBI's proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar, which was later extended on other different dates.

CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing Rs 74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income for the period between 2013 and 2018 when he was serving as a cabinet minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

