Experts discuss role of society in child development at seminar in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir Imam Association organized a seminar on child development in the Handwara town of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:13 IST
J-K Imam Association organizes seminar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Imam Association organized a seminar on child development in the Handwara town of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The seminar titled "Role of Society in Child Development" was attended by over 500 students, teachers, advocates and social activists from the area.

The aim of the seminar was to raise awareness of the importance of society in child development. In his message, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said, "Parents and society, on the whole, must become brand ambassadors to guide our children towards the right path."

Others who spoke on the occasion included SDPO Handwara Syed Sleet Shah IPS, Dr Nisar Nadwi, Grand Mufti of North Kashmir Nizamuddin Nadvi, Advocate Ab Majeed Banday and others. Jammu and Kashmir have a large number of youth who have been showcasing their talent in various fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

