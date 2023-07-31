Left Menu

Case registered against RPF constable who opened fire in Jaipur-Mumbai train

A case has been registered on Monday against Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra for allegedly shooting four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:33 IST
A case has been registered on Monday against Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra for allegedly shooting four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai. The FIR has been registered at Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai against the constable identified as Chetan Kumar under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act, said Mumbai GRP.

The RPF jawan was arrested earlier in the day. Four Railway passengers including a Railway Protection Force ASI were shot dead by an RPF jawan who opened fire in the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

Talking about the incident, Chief PRO Western Railway Sumit Thakur said, "In an unfortunate incident in Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express, a police constable shot at his colleague escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The reason for this is not established yet. It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three other civilians died. Constable was arrested by RPF/Bhayandar. Further investigation is on." Meanwhile, Western Railway Police Commissioner said, "He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm. There was no argument."

RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956). According to a statement by the RPF, "It was reported on train no 12956 at 5.23 on 31.7.23 that there had been a firing in B5 coach. It was confirmed that CT Chetan on escort duty had fired on the escort in charge ASI Tika Ram. The train has arrived at BVI and, as per advance information, casualties of 3 civilians have also been reported, in addition to ASI."

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

