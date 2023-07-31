Left Menu

Atishi writes to higher education secy, DU VC over "arbitrary" appointments in Delhi govt-funded colleges

In her letter to the Secretary and DU VC, Atishi directed to cancel interviews scheduled for the post of principal of Shivaji College on August 1 and said that any appointment made without the approval of a full-fledged governing body is against established laws, statutes and rules and regulations.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:17 IST
Delhi Education Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Atishi wrote to the Secretary of Higher Education and Delhi University Vice Chancellor (DU VC) against the alleged "arbitrary" appointment of principals, officers on special duty (OSD) and ministerial staff in Delhi government-funded colleges. In her letter to the Secretary and DU VC, Atishi directed to cancel interviews scheduled for the post of principal of Shivaji College on August 1 and said that any appointment made without the approval of a full-fledged governing body is against established laws, statutes and rules and regulations.

"Truncated bodies are not empowered to make appointments. Any appointment made without the approval of a full-fledged governing body is against established laws, statutes and rules and regulations. Delhi University is inexplicably delaying the formation of government bodies in the state-funded colleges,'' the Education Minister said in her letter. "Truncated bodies are not empowered to make appointments," the Education Minister said.

She said that recruitment in 28 Delhi government-funded colleges at Delhi University should only take place after full-fledged government bodies with government nominees are formed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

