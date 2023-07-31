Left Menu

MoS Agriculture and Moldovan Deputy PM agree to initiate MoU for cooperation

Welcoming the Moldovan Deputy PM and his delegation, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje mentioned about the 31 years of close and friendly diplomatic relations between India and Moldova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 21:48 IST
MoS Agriculture and Moldovan Deputy PM agree to initiate MoU for cooperation
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting between Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture & Food Industries of Moldova, Mr Vladimir Bolea was held today at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

 

Welcoming the Moldovan Deputy PM and his delegation, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje mentioned about the 31 years of close and friendly diplomatic relations between India and Moldova. She expressed her happiness on opening of Moldovan Resident Mission in New Delhi. The Indian Minister also mentioned about the declaration of the year 2023 as International Years of Millets (IYOM) by the United Nations on the proposal from Govt. of India and highlighted the benefits of millets for health as well as the environment.

Both Ministers emphasized on the potential for increasing bilateral trade in agricultural commodities and for strengthening of bilateral agricultural cooperation through exchange of knowledge and technology.

Mr Vladimir Bolea congratulated India on becoming the 5th  largest economy and also for India’s G20 Presidency. He proposed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation between the two countries in the field of Agriculture which would provide an institutional mechanism for cooperation between the two countries.

Mr Bolea also expressed Moldova's interest in exporting vegetable oils to India and importing fertilizers and pesticides from India. He expressed Moldova’s support to India for its membership of UN Security Council in 2027 and informed that Moldova is a candidate to become an EU member and follows the EU standards and therefore their products are safe to consume.  He highlighted the Moldovan culture of producing wine and apples as a way of life and expressed their interest in exporting these products to India.

MoS agreed to the proposal of signing of an MoU and proposed that India will soon share a draft MoU with them. She also requested the Moldovan side to send proposal for cooperation in exchange of technology. The Moldovan Minister invited Sushri Shobha Karandlaje to visit Moldova.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023