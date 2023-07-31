Government to introduce Delhi services ordinance bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow

The BJP-led government will on Tuesday introduce a bill in Parliament to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will be introduced in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

The bill is in the listed agenda of the government for Tuesday and is likely to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed Lok Sabha of the government's business on Friday and mentioned that the bill to replace Delhi ordinance is on the official agenda next week. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded 'services' from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking opposition parties' support against the ordinance and the bill to replace it. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance are expected to oppose the bill in Parliament.

The government has expressed confidence of getting the bill passed. (ANI)

