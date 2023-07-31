Left Menu

Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 7-day NSS, Blood Donation Camp in Agartala

The event would take place from July 31 to August 06.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 22:41 IST
Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 7-day NSS, Blood Donation Camp in Agartala
CM Saha inaugurates 7-day NSS, Blood Donation Camp in Agartala (Photo/ Twitter: @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated a seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) Camp and Blood Donation Camp at Bani Vidyapith Girls School in Agartala on Monday. The event is being held from July 31 to August 06.

NSS has been an old practice for school and college-going students in Tripura. The chief minister encouraged all the youths to join NSS which routes many positive aspects in life and helps in career building too. Earlier, on the occasion of the 5th Biennial Conference, the Association of Service Engineers of Tripura (ASSET) organised a mega blood donation camp at the Dukanta Academy Auditorium in Agartala on July 23.

The blood donation camp was organised in response to the appeal of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. CM Saha had appealed to Tripura citizens to come forward to donate blood to maintain stock in the 14 available blood donation camps of the state. The blood donation camp has witnessed an overwhelming response.

"All kinds of organizations have come ahead to donate blood. Because of that, now the scarcity that arose has been solved. A good number of blood donors have come to donate blood today in this noble blood donation occasion, organised by ASSET," CM Manik Saha said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
3
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
4
Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug 5

Reliance unveils all-new JioBook; priced Rs 16,499, to be available from Aug...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023