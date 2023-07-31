Two home guards shot dead, several policemen injured as clashes break out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh

Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police officials said. The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

As per the police, the policemen, who were injured in the clashes between two communities in Haryana's Nuh, have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. As per the police, the mob attacked the police teams when they were marching towards Mewat from Gurugram.

Gurugram CP Kala Ramachandran appealed to the people not to post anything related to the incident on social media which can hurt religious sentiments. "Don't put any post on social media related to this incident that spreads violence and frenzy, which can hurt religious sentiments, mutual brotherhood and spread unrest. If anyone puts such posts on social media or the internet, prompt action will be taken against him by the Gurugram Police. Therefore, do not pay attention to any kind of rumor and maintain peace and harmony," Ramachandran said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while taking to Twitter, said that the guilty in the incident will not be spared. "Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and the strictest action will be taken against them," Khattar said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services. The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State," the order said. It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the incident 'unfortunate' and said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I appeal to people to maintain peace and law and order. " Congress MP Deepender Hooda also appealed to people to maintain peace.

"The incident from Mewat is very unfortunate I'm appealing to people with folding hands...please maintain brotherhood, harmony and peace...," Hooda said. (ANI)

