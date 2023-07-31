"Waved at me" Mamata Banerjee after meeting former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at Woodlands Hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who is undergoing treatment at Woodlands Hospital, waved at her when she went to meet her on Monday. "He waved at me, I think he is in stable condition...I think his parameters are more or less okay," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after coming out of Woodlands Hospital.

"His treatment is going on properly in the hospital and a board has been formulated," she added. One of the doctors from the board standing next to the Chief Minister said that Bhattacharjee was removed from invasive ventilation and put on non-invasive ventilation and his vital parameters are normal.

"We have successfully removed him from invasive ventilation just now. We were monitoring his parameters and he has successfully managed to come out of it. Now we have gone back to non-invasive ventilation. After monitoring, we have seen that his vital parameters are stable," the doctor said. The doctor however alerted that the next 24 hours are crucial for the former Chief Minister.

"Our medical board has continuously kept him under supervision. We are monitoring his vital parameters every hour. Going by the status till now, we are happy. The next 24 hours are crucial for him, I am optimistic he will overcome," he added. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

Woodlands Hospital issued a statement Monday morning saying that Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation and underwent a CT Thorax Monday morning. "Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation. A CT Thorax was done today morning. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains stable. He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure," the hospital said.

The hospital authorities said that a multidisciplinary medical team is monitoring his medical condition. "A multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr Kaushik Chakraborty (medicine), Dr Soutik Panda (critical care), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care), Dr Saroj Mandal (interventional cardiology), Dr Ankan Bandyopadhyay (internal medicine and pulmonology), Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya (internal medicine and critical care), Dr Asis Patra (anesthesiology), Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee (infectious diseases specialist), Dr Semanti Chakraborty (endocrinology), Dr Somnath Maity (general medicine) and Dr Saptarshi Basu (physician and medical superintendent, Woodlands) is closely monitoring his progress," the hospital said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wished for the speedy recovery of the former Chief Minister. "I pray for the speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may God give him a long life," Union Minister Thakur said while praying for his good health and recovery. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also visited former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday. Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

