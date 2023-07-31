Man stabs, injures friend in Bhiwandi after argument over PUBG game

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing and injuring his friend in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The victim and the accused are friends and had an argument over online game PUBG, resulting in the stabbing incident, the official said.

A probe is underway, he added.

