Assam Police seizes 101 grams of brown sugar, two arrested

According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Sharungbam Prem Kumar Singh (35) and Faridul Hassan (22).

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 23:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Monday apprehended two drug peddlers in Guwahati and seized 101 grams of brown sugar, officials said. According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Sharungbam Prem Kumar Singh (35) and Faridul Hassan (22).

Based on secret information, a search operation was conducted by a team from the Central police district led by ADCP Central at the Rupnagar area under Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati and apprehended two drug peddlers. "The police team recovered nine packets of suspected brown sugar weighing 101 grams and seized them as per the procedure. 4 mobile phones and one brown colour car have also been duly seized," Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

