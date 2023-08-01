PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Aston Martin aims to raise £210mn to clear high-interest debt - Birkenstock owner eyes $8bn valuation in September IPO

- Industry calls on UK to accelerate carbon capture as new projects approved - Farage says Coutts will allow him to retain his bank accounts

- UK shop prices dip for first time in 2 years, industry data shows Overview

- Aston Martin plans to raise 210 million pounds ($269.51 million) by placing fresh shares in order to pay down a high-interest portion of debt that has hamstrung the business financially for the past three years. - L Catterton, the owner of Birkenstock, is considering an initial public offering of $8 billion for German sandal maker which could take place as soon as September.

- The UK energy industry has urged ministers to accelerate their support for the nascent sector to capture carbon emissions after Rishi Sunak pledged on Monday to maximise production of oil and gas. - Nigel Farage, the former Brexit party leader said on Monday that Coutts, a private bank owned by NatWest Group has offered to allow him to keep his accounts at the bank, in what would amount to a full climbdown by the embattled institution.

- UK shop prices dipped month on month in July for the first time in two years, according to industry data published on Tuesday, adding to evidence that high inflation might finally be starting to ease. ($1 = 0.7792 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

