Left Menu

Indonesia buys drones worth $300 mln from Turkish Aerospace

At 134.3 trillion rupiah ($8.89 billion), the defence ministry has the biggest allocation from the country's total budget this year, according to government data. The deal with Anakara-based Turkish Aerospace was finalised in February and the drones are expected to be delivered within 32 months of the signing.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 09:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 09:13 IST
Indonesia buys drones worth $300 mln from Turkish Aerospace

Indonesia has bought 12 new drones from Turkish Aerospace worth $300 million, its defence ministry said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of purchases aimed at modernising the country's ageing military equipment. The deal comes after Indonesian President Joko Widodo in July warned his cabinet to maintain a "healthy" budget as he highlighted outsized spending by the country's security agencies, including the defence ministry.

In January, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto sealed an $800-million deal to buy 12 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, which drew criticism as they were considered too old. Indonesia in February also bought 42 Rafale fighter jets for $8.1 billion, which will be disbursed in phases over several years. At 134.3 trillion rupiah ($8.89 billion), the defence ministry has the biggest allocation from the country's total budget this year, according to government data.

The deal with Anakara-based Turkish Aerospace was finalised in February and the drones are expected to be delivered within 32 months of the signing. It also includes training and flight simulators, the defence ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 15,110.0000 rupiah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023