Chennai: Two history sheeters shot dead after they attack police during vehicle inspection

Two criminals were shot dead on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday morning, police said. According to the police, the criminals attacked an officer with sickles, prompting retaliation.

The incident took place at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai, police informed further. "Two history sheeters were shot dead this morning, at 3.30 am, after they attacked on-duty police personnel with sickles during a routine inspection of vehicles at Guduvancheri, on the outskirts of Chennai," an officer said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

