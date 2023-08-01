Puducherry govt earnestly working for people's welfare without imposing taxes: CM Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has launched a slew of welfare schemes, including monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for women and subsidy for LPG cylinders, that would cost the exchequer a sum of Rs 225 crore every year in the Union Territory.

Presiding over a function here on Monday organised by the Departments of Civil Supplies and Social Welfare to unveil four schemes, the Chief Minister said the programmes that have been launched by the NDA government headed by him are for promoting the well-being of the people.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who launched the schemes, praised the initiatives of the Puducherry government to ensure that the welfare of people was furthered without any hiccups.

The schemes are related to payment of subsidy of Rs 150 every month to a Below Poverty Line family for an LPG cylinder and Rs 300 for other families, grant of Rs 50,000 for a girl child born on or after March 17 this year, monthly aid of Rs 1,000 to a woman member and also payouts under insurance scheme for those meeting with accidents.

''The government never resorted to imposing taxes to raise the funds to implement these schemes. We are funding the schemes with the help of the Central government,'' he said.

The Chief Minister said steps were already taken to fill around 5,000 vacant posts in government departments. ''Very soon, candidates would be recruited to fill vacant posts of constables in the Police department.'' The government headed by him received adequate financial support from the Centre. He said: ''We would take steps to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Puducherry the best Union Territory in the fields of business, education, spirituality and tourism.'' He exuded confidence that industries would soon come up via private sector investment in a 750-acre site in Sedarapet.

Speaker R Selvam, Ministers A Namassivayam, Sai J Saravanan Kumar, Theni C Djeacoumar, K Lakshminarayanan, S Chandira Priyanga and legislators were among those present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)