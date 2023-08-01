Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at Indirapuram hospital, no loss of life reported

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident, officials informed, adding that the fire was doused completely.

"At 1:51 am, a fire call was received from Amicare Hospital Nyay, Indrapuram, and immediately, 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and a dousing operation was launched," a fire official said. The official added, "The fire started in the panel outside the hospital, and smoke started filing the facility soon after."

The fire was completely extinguished, while 10 patients, who were deemed to be in harm's way, and all the staff of the hospital were evacuated, they added. All the patients were shifted to other hospitals, they added.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

