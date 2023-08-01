Left Menu

Support services introduced for Wellington’s public housing

The Single Site supported housing applies to all units on the 80-home development site in Rolleston Street, Mt Cook, with 20 of the homes receiving intensive, specialist support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:47 IST
Support services introduced for Wellington’s public housing
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

On-site care and support services for some of Wellington’s most vulnerable people are being introduced for the first time to permanent public housing in Wellington City.

The Single Site supported housing applies to all units on the 80-home development site in Rolleston Street, Mt Cook, with 20 of the homes receiving intensive, specialist support.

Housing Minister Megan Woods today announced that Wellington City Mission has been selected as the successful provider and will provide 24/7 onsite support from later this year.

“These services include, counselling, employment assistance, healthcare, budgeting and skill development that can empower and enable individuals to live stable lives with dignity,” said Woods.

“The Wellington City Mission has been supporting the communities of the Wellington region for 119 years and has a wealth of experience and learning with supporting whānau in a range of residential settings throughout the region.

“Rolleston Street is one of several redevelopments underway across Wellington which is delivering much needed new, quality public housing.

“In the past five years we have delivered over 400 much-needed public and supported houses for people and whānau in Wellington City, and we will continue to provide more homes in the coming years with over 1,000 in the pipeline across the region.

“Across the country, we have delivered an additional 13,305 public homes since October 2017. In contrast, National left New Zealand with 1,500 fewer public homes than it started with and failed to invest in new ones.”

Twenty of the 80 Rolleston Street homes have been completed with the development expected to reach final completion in late 2023. The development will have 36 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom and 15 studio apartments in a mix of two to five storey buildings. It has been thoughtfully designed to enable a sense of community with landscaped areas and gardens, and shared community spaces for people to connect and access support services.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023