Left Menu

Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 336 bureaucrats transferred

The reshuffle is significant as it has come ahead of the scheduled assembly election in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:30 IST
Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 336 bureaucrats transferred
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred a total of 336 Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officials. In an order issued by the Department of Personnel on Monday all the concerned officials have been asked to comply with the official notification.

The reshuffle is significant as it has come ahead of the scheduled assembly election in the state. Earlier on June 2 the state government transferred seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 30 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred.

"It has come to the notice that in the administrative secretariat and other department offices, the officers keep on continuing on a particular post and department only. This affects the transparency and credibility of the administration," according to a government notification. "Therefore, with the aim of maintaining trust in the administration, it is being directed that the tenure of one officer in a particular position should be a maximum of three years and in special cases, five years," the notification added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023