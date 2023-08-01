Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 gains at open on positive results from HSBC, Diageo

Diageo added 2.3% after the world's largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts. Weir Group jumped 5.0% after the engineering firm reported half-year results.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:48 IST
UK's FTSE 100 gains at open on positive results from HSBC, Diageo
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 advanced at the open on Tuesday, lifted by positive updates from HSBC, Weir Group and Diageo, while BP edged higher after raising its dividend.

By 0712 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index lost 0.2%. HSBC added 2.5% after Europe's largest bank raised its key performance target as its first-half profit surged more than two-fold.

The broader banks index gained 1.4%. Diageo added 2.3% after the world's largest spirits maker beat full-year sales forecasts.

Weir Group jumped 5.0% after the engineering firm reported half-year results. BP rose 2.3% after the oil giant increased its dividend by 10% despite missing second-quarter profit forecasts and dropping 70% from a year earlier.

Man Group tumbled 5.8% in early trade even after the hedge fund manager posted a record high in assets under management to $151.7 billion, beating analyst expectations for growth for the first half of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023