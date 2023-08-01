European shares slip as Asia factory activity falters
Asia's factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery.
European stocks slipped on Tuesday as weak factory activity data from Asia and some disappointing earnings stalled a rally in markets that had pushed several regional indexes to multi-year highs recently.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1% by 0714 GMT, with miners and real estate among the top decliners. Asia's factory activity shrank in July, private surveys showed, a sign slowing global growth and weakness in China's economy were taking a toll on the region's fragile recovery. Euro zone factory surveys are due later in the day.
Among companies that reported, DHL Group fell 3% after the freight forwarder reported a slump in quarterly earnings as high inflation, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis weighed on consumer demand and freight rates. In UK, HSBC Holdings climbed 2.1% after the lender raised its key performance target, while BP gained 2.2% after the energy giant boosted its dividend by 10%.
Fresnillo tumbled 8.4% with the miner retaining its 2023 forecast.
