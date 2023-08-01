J-K: Baramulla gets its first Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre to facilitate patient care

The Jammu and Kashmir administration recently established a state-of-the-art Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Centre and gymnasium at the Government Medical College, Baramulla in North Kashmir. This is the first such centre in North Kashmir. The centre caters to the specific needs of post-trauma, post-stroke, orthopaedic, and congenital orthopaedic patients with a focus on their rehabilitation and recovery.

The centre is fitted with advanced equipment and offers specialised care to facilitate the healing process and enhance the quality of life for patients. Around 10 machines worth crores of rupees had been purchased by the hospital authorities to empower the MRP centre. The establishment of this centre will be a huge relief for the patients who, in the absence of such a facility, had to visit private centres in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley.

The rehabilitation (PMR) centre and Gymnasium at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla will not only cater for patients from Baramulla district but from other districts of north Kashmir as well. The GMC Baramulla is emerging as a key healthcare institution across north Kashmir.

The patients and their relatives lauded this step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administrations, as these types of modern medical facilities have been provided at their doorsteps. The other facilities, like dialysis centres, are also helping patients in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)