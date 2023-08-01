Left Menu

J&K: NIA raids 9 places in NGOs terror funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in an NGOs terror funding case. 

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:40 IST
J&K: NIA raids 9 places in NGOs terror funding case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir in an NGOs terror funding case. The searches were conducted at the premises of suspected persons linked to the case, which led to the recovery of some documents related to financial transactions, said sources adding that the raids were still ongoing.

The case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, trusts, societies, and organisations on behalf of separatists and terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir. On March 27, the anti-terror agency also conducted raids at Sonwar Bagh in Srinagar in connection with the case.

The raid was conducted against a person linked to the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023