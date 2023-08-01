Left Menu

57 railway stations in Odisha to be upgraded under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

As many as 57 railway stations in Odisha have been identified to be taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the East Coast Railway said in a release Tuesday.

As many as 57 railway stations in Odisha have been identified to undergo a major makeover under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the East Coast Railway said in a release Tuesday. The stations are Angul, Badampahar, Balangir, Balasore, Balugaon, Barbil, Bargarh Road, Baripada, Barpali, Belpahar, Betnoti, Bhadrak, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Bimlagarh, Brahmapur, Brajrajnagar, Chatrapur, Cuttack, Damanjodi, Dhenkanal, Gunupur, Harishanker Road, Hirakud, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Jaleswar, Jaroli, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Jharsuguda Road, Kantabanji, Kendujhargarh, Kesinga, Khariar Road, Khurda road, Koraput, Lingaraj Temple Road, Mancheswar, Meramandali, Muniguda, New Bhubaneswar, Panposh, Paradeep, Parlakhemundi, Puri, Raghunathpur, Rairakhol, Rairangpur, Rajgangpur, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sakhi Gopal, Sambalpur, Sambalpur city, Talcher, Talcher Road, Titlagarh Jn.

In the first phase, works for some Major Stations have already been started, the release said. Now, 25 Railway Stations have been selected for the redevelopment in Amrit Bharat Scheme.

These Stations are Sakhigopal, Mancheswar, Dhenkanal, Chhatrapur, Angul, Palasa, Meramandali, Balugaon, Lingaraj Temple Road, Talcher Road, Khurda Road, Kantabanji, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barpali, Muniguda, Balangir, Harisankar Road, Mahasamund, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road, Vizianagaram, Duvvada and Damanjodi Stations. "Altogether, Rs 547.7 crores will be spent for the redevelopment of above 25 Stations under ECoR," the release added.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched for the development of Railway Stations on Indian Railways. Presently, the scheme envisages to take-up 1309 Stations for upgradation/modernisation. The scheme envisages improvement of the building, integration of the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, 'Roof Plazas' as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.

The improvement of amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like 'One Station One Product', better passenger information systems, Executive Lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, are also part of the scheme. (ANI)

