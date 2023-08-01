Odisha discom empowers 1,000 women SHGs through sustainable livelihood

TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has taken a significant stride by adopting a multifold approach to promote sustainable income generation for women self-help group (WSHG) members. A statement by the company said it has undertaken various initiatives to enhance livelihood opportunities of WSHGs. Under its comprehensive CSR initiatives, TPSODL has been actively working with WSHGs formed under the Odisha Livelihood Mission and trying to improve their overall economic well-being. This initiative includes identification of potential WSHGs and farmers, providing them with extensive training and handholding support across all eight districts in southern region of the state. Till date, more than 1,000 WSHGs have been supported under TPSODL's livelihood enhancement project. These empowered members have benefited from expert-led capacity-building programmes covering a wide range of income-generation activities, the statement said. The training sessions have focused on equipping the WSHGs with essential skills in mushroom cultivation, poultry rearing, backyard farming, floriculture, and millet cultivation. To further support their endeavours, the company has also provided crucial input support including seeds, fertilizers, spawn, poultry birds, and facilitated the marketing of their produce, it said. ''We strongly believe in sustainable development with community empowerment. Through our CSR initiatives, we are dedicated to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for WSHG members. By providing them with training, resources, and ongoing support in various income generation activities, we aim to foster self-reliance and uplift the overall well-being of our communities'' said TPSODL CEO Amit Garg.

