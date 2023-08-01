Gross GST collection crosses ₹1.6 lakh crore mark for 5th time since inception of GST

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2023 is ₹1,65,105 crore of which CGST is ₹29,773 crore, SGST is ₹37,623 crore, IGST is ₹85,930 crore (including ₹ 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,779 crore (including ₹ 840 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹39,785 crore to CGST and ₹33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2023 after regular settlement is ₹69,558 crore for CGST and ₹70,811 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fifth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of July 2023 as compared to July 2022 and table-2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in July’2023.

