Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy capacity

Additionally, the company has started construction on its first ISTS solar power project of 140MW capacity under the merchantCI route.These combined projects will produce 1.4 billion kWh of clean energy per year, leading to a reduction of approx 1.3 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:22 IST
Juniper Green Energy crosses 1.2GW of renewable energy capacity
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has crossed 1.2GW of renewable energy generating capacity.

Juniper Green Energy crossed 1.2 GW of renewable energy capacity with the recent PPAs/LOAs (power purchase agreements and letter of award) secured in the last few months, a company statement said.

The company, an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects, was recently awarded 190 MW of Wind capacity from GUVNL and 105 MW of Solar capacity from MSEDCL at an average tariff of Rs 3.00 (around USD 0.037) per kWh, it said.

These projects were awarded through competitive bidding, followed by an e-Reverse auction held by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

As per bid terms, PPA shall be signed between the entities for 25 years, and the projects will be commissioned within 18-24 months. Additionally, the company has started construction on its first ISTS solar power project of 140MW capacity under the merchant/C&I route.

These combined projects will produce 1.4 billion kWh of clean energy per year, leading to a reduction of approx 1.3 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually. Additionally, these projects have the potential to provide green energy to power 2.8 Lacs households.

''This accomplishment demonstrates our dedication to furthering Government of India’s vision of a sustainable India, in which the nation achieves net-zero emissions and promotes environmental sustainability,'' Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said.

Juniper Green Energy is part of the AT Group which has an asset portfolio worth approximately USD 2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential & commercial real estate, hospitality etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

