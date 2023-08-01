Lok Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill amid protests by opposition on ethnic violence in Manipur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
