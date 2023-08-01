Left Menu

EU sees 'no immediate risks' if Niger cuts uranium supplies

"If imports from Niger are being cut, there are no immediate risks to the security of nuclear power production in the short term," said Euratom. France - a leading nuclear power producer in Europe - said on Tuesday it would evacuate French and European citizens from Niger.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:13 IST
EU sees 'no immediate risks' if Niger cuts uranium supplies
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU nuclear agency Euratom said on Tuesday it saw no immediate risk to nuclear power production in Europe should Niger cut its deliveries of uranium. Euratom told Reuters that Niger - a West African country where a junta seized power last week - was the second-largest supplier of natural uranium to the European Union last year.

It said utilities in the bloc had enough uranium inventories to fuel its nuclear power reactors for three years. "If imports from Niger are being cut, there are no immediate risks to the security of nuclear power production in the short term," said Euratom.

France - a leading nuclear power producer in Europe - said on Tuesday it would evacuate French and European citizens from Niger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023