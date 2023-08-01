Share of renewables in states' total energy mix to rise to 43.33 pc in 2029-30

States' renewable energy purchase obligation (RPO) or renewables' share in their energy mix would increase to 43.33 per cent in 2029-30 from 24.61 per cent in 2022-23, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

During the current fiscal year 2023-24, the total RPO for states is 27.08 per cent which would further increase to 29.91 per cent in 2024-25 and 33.01 per cent in 2025-26, according to a written reply by Union power minister R K Singh in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

It showed that the renewables' share in their energy mix would increase to 43.33 per cent in 2029-30 from 24.61 per cent in 2022-23.

Singh explained the House that the government has been promoting use of various forms of renewable energy to attain the goal of 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

In furtherance of this objective, the obligations for purchase of renewable energy by states have been prescribed, he added.

States shall meet a certain percentage of their energy consumption from energy produced from wind, hydro, or other renewable power sources, he stated.

The RPO trajectory issued by the government is applicable for all the states in the country. Any shortfall in other RPO (which comprises of solar energy sources among others) in a particular year can be met from excess of hydro purchase obligation for that year.

The shortfall in RPO can also be met by the obligated entities through purchase of renewable energy certificates.

About capacity utilisation of thermal power plants, Singh said that the Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of a thermal unit is dependent on several factors including age of the units, past performance, planned outages, availability of fuel, and power demand.

''The PLF of the thermal power plants in the country during the year 2022-23 has increased. The PLF of thermal power plants in the country during 2022-23 was 64.15 per cent as compared to 58.91 per cent in 2021-22 indicating a significant increase of 5.24 per cent,'' he stated.

In another reply to the House, Singh stated that the share of coal-based capacity in the total installed capacity in 2026-27 is likely to be 38.57 per cent, which is likely to further reduce to 28.83 per cent in 2031-32.

The share of RE-based capacity in the total installed capacity in 2026-27 is likely to be 55.20 per cent, which is likely to further increase to 66.22 per cent in 2031-32.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)