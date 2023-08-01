Left Menu

Delhi court reserves order on police’s cancellation report in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the cancellation report filed by Delhi police in a POCSO case lodged against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after noting the response of minor wrestler and her father after they did not oppose the cancellation report.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a POCSO case lodged against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after noting the response of minor wrestler and her father after they did not oppose the cancellation report. The minor wrestler and her father appeared before the court and told that they are satisfied with the investigation of Delhi Police, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told media.

He also said that daughter and her father did not oppose the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police. Special judge (POCSO) Chhavi Kapoor after noting the response reserved the order on the cancellation report for September 6.

They had appeared on the notice issued by the court. The hearing was conducted in a closed court room (In Camera Proceeding). Delhi Police had filed a cancellation report on June 15 in the POCSO case against Singh. Thereafter, Patiala House court on July 4 issued notice to the complainant/her father.

The report contains more than 500 pages. A charge sheet was also filed in Rouse Avenue Court in a sexual harassment case in the matter.

The Rouse Avenue court had issued summon to Singh after taking cognizance of the charge sheet in the sexual harassment case. Singh appeared before the court and was granted bail in the matter. (ANI)

