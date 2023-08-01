Left Menu

Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:43 IST
Rajya Sabha passes Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023
Parliament (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2023  was moved in the Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

The Lok Sabha earlier passed the Bill. The Bill will improve governance, reform the electoral process, strengthen the monitoring mechanism, improve the Board's composition, and enhance transparency and accountability in Multi-State Cooperative Societies.

The Bill allows state co-operative societies to merge into an existing multi-state co-operative society. The Bill establishes the Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund for the revival of sick multi-state co-operative societies. As per the Bill, the central government will appoint one or more Co-operative Ombudsman with territorial jurisdiction.

The Union Cabinet in October 2022 approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to improve the ease of doing business, increase financial discipline and enable raising funds in the Multi-State Cooperative Societies. The move was taken in order to make the governance of multi-State Cooperative societies more democratic, transparent and accountable.

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, of 2002 was enacted with a view to facilitating the democratic functioning and autonomous working of multi-State co-operative societies in line with the established co-operative principles. There is a felt need to amend the Act to bring it in line with the 97th Constitutional Amendment and strengthen the cooperative movement in the multi-State Cooperative societies sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023