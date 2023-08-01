Left Menu

Sebi clarifies on format for seeking clients' trading preferences

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:48 IST
Sebi clarifies on format for seeking clients' trading preferences
  • Country:
  • India

Capital market regulator Sebi on Tuesday clarified that new format for seeking clients' trading preferences prescribed by it last month will not be applicable to members registered exclusively with commodity derivatives exchanges.

Such members will use the format as prescribed by erstwhile Forward Markets Commission (FMC) in February 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Under the format, the member must specify the names of the exchanges where the member has membership, date of consent for trading on the concerned exchange and signature of the client.

In case of allowing a client for trading on any other exchange at a later date, which is not selected now, a separate consent letter is required to be obtained by the member from the client and to be kept as an enclosure with this document.

''In view of the fact that in case of commodity derivatives exchanges, overlap of traded commodities between them is low at this point of time, it is hereby clarified that ...format of 'Trading Preferences' as specified in Sebi circular dated June 21, 2023, shall not be made applicable to members registered exclusively with commodity derivatives exchanges,'' it added.

Also, it clarified that opting out facility should be provided to new as well as existing clients, and negative consent should be obtained separately from clients in writing. Stock brokers will be mandated to maintain records of such written negative consent provided by the clients for at least five years.

In June, Sebi came out with a standard format for seeking trading preference of clients to be provided to their respective stock brokers for the same product in different exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023