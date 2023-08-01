Godrej Agrovet Q1 profit up 22 pc at Rs 107 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Godrej Agrovet Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.08 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net profit stood at Rs 87.68 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose marginally to Rs 2,521.73 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 2,517.53 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Godrej Agrovet Ltd is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy and poultry and processed foods businesses.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 2
- 517.53
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd
- 521.73
- Rs 107.08
Advertisement
ALSO READ
More than 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 crore destroyed in various parts of India; Amit Shah watches virtually.
Amit Shah chairs regional conference on ‘Drugs Smuggling and National Security'; 1,44,000 kg drugs worth Rs 2,416-cr destroyed
Over 1,44,000 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,378 crore across India under Home Minister Amit Shah's supervision
Rajasthan govt sanctions Rs 293 crore for neuroscience, ophthalmology institute in Jaipur
Over 1,44,000 kg of drugs destroyed worth Rs 2,378 crore across India under Home Minister Amit Shah's supervision