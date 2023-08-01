Left Menu

Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) order amendment bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (Scheduled castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023 on Tuesday. The Union Social Justice Ministry on July 24, introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in the State of Chhattisgarh by adding two synonyms for the Mahar community the State's Scheduled Castes list.

The Bill, introduced by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, adds "Mahara" and "Mahra" as synonyms of the Mahar community, thereby expanding government schemes and benefits meant for SCs in the State to around 2 lakh more people. Chhattisgarh is set to see its next Assembly elections later this year. Earlier today, another  Bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi was introduced in Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Opposition members including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NK Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor opposed the introduction of the bill.

Rejecting the contentions of opposition members, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding Delhi. He said the Supreme Court judgement has clarified that parliament can bring any law regarding Delhi and the opposition parties were opposing its introduction for political considerations.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance for control of services in Delhi. The ordinance was promulgated days after the Supreme Court order on the issue. (ANI)

