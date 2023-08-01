Left Menu

Power Grid board okays Rs 555 cr investment proposal for 85 MW solar project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:27 IST
  • India

State-owned Power Grid Corporation board on Monday approved an investment proposal of Rs 554.91 crore for an 85 MW solar power project at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

''Board of Directors of POWERGRID in their meeting held on 31st July 2023 have accorded Investment Approval for implementation of 85 MW Solar PV Power Project at Nagda (MP) at an estimated cost of Rs 554.91 crore with an implementation schedule of 10 months from the date of award and O&M (operation and maintenance) phase of five years for Solar Plant,'' a BSE filing said.

